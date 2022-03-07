Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 2,567.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.00. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.