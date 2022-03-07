Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,222 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBMO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IBMO stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.