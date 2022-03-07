Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.