Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $27,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth $80,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 507,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 39.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after acquiring an additional 377,892 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 271.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 328,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 45.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 886,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 275,615 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

