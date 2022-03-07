Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,019,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $126.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average of $128.65. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $124.59 and a 12 month high of $132.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

