Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.11 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.810-$8.970 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $95.00 on Monday. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.