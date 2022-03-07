Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRI. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $83.68 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,612,000 after acquiring an additional 133,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $835,000. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Carter’s by 93.7% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 38,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

