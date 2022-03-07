CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CBTX were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBTX by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CBTX by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBTX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CBTX by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $30.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $752.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05. CBTX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 24.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

