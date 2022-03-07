Centrica’s (CNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.17) to GBX 94 ($1.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.50) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.21).

Get Centrica alerts:

LON:CNA opened at GBX 72.80 ($0.98) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($1.07). The company has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.