Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Short Interest Down 33.8% in February

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 11,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,871,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cerner by 88.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after buying an additional 1,229,201 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,658,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6,666.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.