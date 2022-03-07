Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,330 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 168,500.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 20.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $27.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

