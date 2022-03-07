Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 5,486 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paysafe by 43.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,660,000 after buying an additional 3,600,577 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter valued at about $26,350,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at about $32,375,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at about $15,598,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 452.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 716,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Paysafe alerts:

PSFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Paysafe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.