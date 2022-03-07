Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter.

CRF opened at $13.77 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.11%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

