Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

RTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Colliers Securities raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Perla purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $10.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -283.32%.

About Necessity Retail REIT (Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.