Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 22,527 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,527 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 59.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 46,593 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 185,236 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RKT opened at $14.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

