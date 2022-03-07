Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

SIRI opened at $6.17 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

