Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMSI. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

