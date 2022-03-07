Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

FTSD stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $95.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.