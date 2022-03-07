Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Leslie’s were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LESL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $20.29 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

