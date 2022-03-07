Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 522 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 774 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.00.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $424.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.78 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.64 and a 200-day moving average of $413.05.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

