Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 74,621 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,621 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000.

NYSE:HYT opened at $10.70 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

