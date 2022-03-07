Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Down 37.7% in February

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the January 31st total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 52,600 shares of company stock worth $127,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 102,754 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTHR opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

