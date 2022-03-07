Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 219.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VOO traded down $8.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $388.51. 329,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,547,127. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $350.66 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

