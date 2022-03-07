Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 186,459 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.25. The stock had a trading volume of 111,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,469. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $96.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

