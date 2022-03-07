Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $555.64. 1,867,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,006. The business’s fifty day moving average is $603.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $545.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

