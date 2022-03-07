Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 165,709 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.30. 30,717,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,527,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

