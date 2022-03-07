Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.00.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $14.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $437.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,782. The company has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.81 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

