Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $91.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,225. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

