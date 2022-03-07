Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 1,898 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.72. 39,120,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,565,973. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

