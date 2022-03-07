Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $80.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.44. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $113.50.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $192,000.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

