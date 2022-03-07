China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,638,100 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 23,565,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,272.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. 750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,974. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

