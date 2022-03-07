China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,638,100 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 23,565,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,272.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CICHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. 750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,974. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $0.90.
China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
