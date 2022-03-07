China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $31.15

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $29.03. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.46.
About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
