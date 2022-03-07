China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $31.15

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $29.03. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

