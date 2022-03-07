Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $139.21 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.05 and a 200-day moving average of $139.36.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,901,000 after buying an additional 60,462 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

