Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,719,400 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the January 31st total of 1,836,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,295.0 days.

OTCMKTS PPRQF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

PPRQF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

