ChromaDex (CDXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 373.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

