ChromaDex (CDXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
