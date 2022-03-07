CIBC Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$7.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.45.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.89. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.47%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

