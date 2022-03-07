CIBC Trims Parkland (TSE:PKI) Target Price to C$49.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.18.

Shares of TSE:PKI traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,062. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$31.18 and a 1 year high of C$41.89. The firm has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.23.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

