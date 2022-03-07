Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ciena by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

