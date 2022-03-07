Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CIEN stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.
In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
