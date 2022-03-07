Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cigna by 10.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $8,594,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Cigna by 598.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Cigna by 1.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 492,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 95.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.01. 56,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,746. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

