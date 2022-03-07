Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.94. 36,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 644,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,835,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:CIFR)
Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc
