Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $233.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

