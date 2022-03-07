Citigroup Lowers Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $99.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.75.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $86.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,726,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,155 shares of company stock worth $4,826,987. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

