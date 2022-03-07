City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:CDEVY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,902. City Developments has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.
