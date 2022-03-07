Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New $227,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $137.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average of $108.23. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.32.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.