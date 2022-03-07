Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 4,300 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $73,745.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $3,440.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 900 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $15,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $47,475.05.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 135,966 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $2,331,816.90.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $157,015.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,730.46.

NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.53. 18,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,428. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 437,366 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,717 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,786 shares in the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

