Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Director Chelsea Clinton Buys 100,000 Shares

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

