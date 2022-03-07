Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 591,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Codex DNA by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Codex DNA by 1,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Codex DNA during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Codex DNA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNAY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.32. 154,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 14.72. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

