Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSF. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 131.7% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 36,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 369.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PSF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,725. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.