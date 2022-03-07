Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $304,048,000 after buying an additional 323,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $254,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $165.75 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.92 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.