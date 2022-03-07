Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,882,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

